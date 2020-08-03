Iowa Gov. Reynolds has stopped AG from joining anti-Trump suits

File-This June 18, 2020, file photo shows Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds updating the state’s response to the coronavirus outbreak during a news conference at the Statehouse, in Des Moines, Iowa. Reynolds on Monday, June 29, 2020, signed into law a bill that requires women to wait 24 hours before getting an abortion, trying again to institute a restriction similar to one struck down two years ago by the Iowa Supreme Court. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, Pool, File)

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa’s Republican governor has rejected two-thirds of the Democratic state attorney general’s requests to join multistate lawsuits.

Gov. Kim Reynolds’ actions were made possible by an unusual compromise that has allowed her to repeatedly block the state’s involvement in challenges to Trump administration policies.

Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller agreed in May 2019 to seek Reynolds’ approval before he would join multistate lawsuits, and Reynolds in turn vetoed a Republican-backed bill that would have prevented the state’s top lawyer from joining any multistate suit unless the governor or Legislature requested it.

Miller says the compromise importantly is temporary and won’t hamstring future Iowa attorneys general.

