DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds is expected to announce her reelection campaign at a rally in Des Moines.

It has long been assumed the Republican governor would seek a second full term but she will make her plans official at the Wednesday night event at the state fairgrounds.

Reynolds’ announcement comes about a week after she gave the GOP response to President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address.

Reynolds will likely face Democrat Deidre DeJear in the November general election.

A Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll published March 5 shows Reynolds leading DeJear among likely voters, 51% to 43%.