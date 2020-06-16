Iowa Gov. Reynolds confirms plan for felon voting executive order

Vice President Mike Pence talks with Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, left, and state Sen. Randy Feenstra, R-Hull, right, during a lunch stop at Sally’s, Tuesday, June 16, 2020, in Forest City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds confirmed Tuesday that she plans to sign an executive order that would automatically restore voting rights to convicted felons before the November general election.

Reynolds told reporters in Osage that her staff is working on an executive order.

Mason City radio station KGLO reports the governor said, “We’re working on that right now.”

Reynolds is in northern Iowa to meet with Vice President Mike Pence.

She met with Black Lives Matter members on Monday to discuss an executive order.

Iowa is the only state in the nation that automatically denies felons the right to vote.

Vice President Mike Pence talks with Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, left, and state Sen. Randy Feenstra, R-Hull, right, during a lunch stop at Sally’s, Tuesday, June 16, 2020, in Forest City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Vice President Mike Pence talks with waitress Erin Johnson during a lunch at Sally’s, Tuesday, June 16, 2020, in Forest City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Vice President Mike Pence talks with Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, left, her husband Kevin and state Sen. Randy Feenstra, R-Hull, right, during a lunch stop at Sally’s, Tuesday, June 16, 2020, in Forest City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Latest Stories