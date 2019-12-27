Iowa Gov. Reynolds and Indiana Gov. Holcomb make friendly wage over Camping World Bowl game

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – On Friday, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds and Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb agreed to a friendly wager to the highlight the Camping World Bowl football game in Orlando, Fla. on Saturday.

The game will have the Iowa State University Cyclones playing against the University of Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

Gov. Reynolds has pledged that if the Fighting Irish wins the football game, she’ll send a selection of Iowa pork products from Lynch Family Farms, in Wascoma, Iowa, to the food bank of Gov. Holcomb’s choice.

“Gov. Holcomb is one of my favorite colleagues because he is a tireless advocate for Indiana agriculture and a passionate fan of his state’s NCAA football programs,” said Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds. “And I’m really going to enjoy sharing Indiana dairy products with some Iowa families after the Cyclones take down the venerable Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Saturday.”

Gov. Holcomb has wagered that if the Cyclones prevail in the game, a selection of dairy products from Indiana farmers to the food bank of Gov. Reynolds’ choice.

“I love seeing the incredible work being done in Iowa by my friend Gov. Reynolds, who is always telling me about Iowa’s tremendous football teams,” Gov. Holcomb said. “Despite Iowa State’s strong season, we all know the historic Notre Dame program will send the Cyclones packing and provide some delicious Iowa pork products to Hoosier families.”

