Illinois' budget takes away some benefits for undocumented immigrants.

And there’s no help yet from the federal government for Davenport’s building collapse. Host Jim Niedelman gets to that with Iowa Republican Party Chair Jeff Kaufmann and Democratic political consultant Kevin Perkins.

It’s been almost a month and a half since the collapse of The Davenport apartment building that is now demolished.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds made two requests for help from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. FEMA denied the first request, claiming it doesn’t meet disaster criteria.

An answer on the second request is pending.

Republicans might criticize the Biden administration for political retaliation because Reynolds has not supported his policies. Democrats might call out Reynolds wanting money now when she has turned it down for other programs like child care in the past.

“”I think it does rise to a federal standard,” Kaufmann said. “Joe Biden needs to send the money out here.”

“Somebody’s going to have to be held accountable,” Perkins said. “I don’t have a problem with the federal government denying (it.)”

