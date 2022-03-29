AMES, Iowa (WHO) – A robber in Ames put some effort into leaving no physical evidence behind at the scene of the crime – but he forgot about the cameras.

The Kum & Go at 4506 Lincoln Way was robbed Monday at 12:05 a.m., according to the Ames Police Department. Police said a Black male with a handgun pointed the weapon at the clerk and demanded money.

After getting cash from the register, the suspect left with a man who was waiting outside. They got into a vehicle a third person was driving and left the area heading southbound.

Police said the man with the gun was wearing a black puffy winter coat, a rubber glove on one hand, and bags over his shoes. They have released images of the suspect in the hope that someone can help identify him.

Image of suspect in Ames Kum and Go robbery on March 28, 2022. (Courtesy: Ames Police)

Police did not reveal how much money was taken in the robbery.

If you have information about the robbery, you can submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers of Central Iowa at 515-223-1400.