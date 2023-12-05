DES MOINES, Iowa — A local organization is using this holiday season to raise money for a future museum.

The Bettering Youth Organization is raising money to establish an African American Cultural Museum in addition to funding educational and cultural programs throughout Des Moines.

Now through December 31st, the BYOAACM of Iowa is hosting a t-shirt fundraiser to purchase artifacts and other items needed to start the museum and historical-based programming.

Their goal is to sell 400 shirts by the end of the year to help cover the costs of this future museum.

To learn more about the organization go to byoaacmiowa.org.

To purchase one of the short sleeve shirts which come in youth and adult sizing for $30, scan the QR code or call Norris Hildreth at 515-718-4371.