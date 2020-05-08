Iowa fuel retailers offered resources, support during HBIIP application period

JOHNSTON, Iowa (KCAU) – This week the USDA released guidance on the Higher Blends Infrastructure Incentive Program (HBIIP) and the Iowa Renewable Fuels Association (IRFA) is offering support and encouraging Iowa fuel retailers to take steps now to streamline the application process.

HBIIP is designed to provide U.S fuel retailers with 50% cost-share grants up to five-million dollars to upgrade fuel infrastructure to offer higher biofuel blends.

The online application system is expected to become available on May 15, but there are steps retailers can take now to ensure the application process is as smooth as possible.

The IRFA is offering resources and assistance to help Iowa fuel retailers prepare and apply for the HBIIP grants.

“We will do everything we can to help Iowa retailers leverage this program to the greatest extent possible and we encourage all who are interested in adding biofuels to their stations to start this process now. We are excited to see USDA following through on this infrastructure program, which is necessary to aid in the growth of Unleaded88 and other higher ethanol and biodiesel blends in the fuel marketplace,” IRFA Marketing Director Lisa Coffelt said.

Iowa retailers can contact Coffelt with questions by calling 515-829-0478 or emailing LCoffelt@IowaRFA.org.

