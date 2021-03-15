Iowa franchise owner fights to stay open amid pandemic

ANKENY, Iowa (WHO) — While many Americans are waiting to receive their stimulus checks, a franchise owner in Ankeny is fighting to hold onto his business.

Steve Roberts, the owner of Pie Five Pizza in Ankeny, has received funds from the federal Paycheck Protection Program. However, he said he was denied state funds this week, and he is receiving little help from his corporate partners.

“Franchises do nothing for you. You still have to pay your franchise fees,” he said.

Roberts has owned Pie Five Pizza for three years. He said sales have dipped since the pandemic began. Unlike many locally owned businesses, his pizza parlor does not qualify for the Iowa Restaurant and Bar Relief Grant Program because the business is a national franchise.

Roberts believes he might have to close his business for good.

“I don’t want to leave here, but if I had to, I would look into getting a food trailer or food truck and go that route,” said Roberts.