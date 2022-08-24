JOHNSTON, Iowa (WHO) – Inflation, supply chain issues, and a cut back on SNAP benefits are all adding up and making it difficult for families to put food on the table.

Local food pantries, like the Johnston Partnership for a Healthy Community, are struggling to keep up with the increased demand for food assistance.

Johnston Partnership’s Program Director Andrea Cook said last month the organization saw an increase of people visiting the pantry. Now, they’re assisting about 3,000 people every month.

Back in April when SNAP benefits were cut, the partnership saw a 100 percent increase compared to last year.

“We’re seeing a lot of people in the space, we’re seeing a lot of people in and out of the space repeatedly, who come multiple times in a month which they can do when they need to. And we also have a lot of people that we have not seen in years, sometimes six or more years, definitely before the pandemic. And a lot more first-time visitors as well, who have never needed this kind of help before,” said Cook.

In addition to food donations, the Johnston Partnership also accepts household products.

You can find out more about donating or volunteering here.