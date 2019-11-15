Iowa flu season begins with two deaths

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) said on Friday that two people have died from the flu.

The IDPH said that one victim was an older Central Iowa woman and the second victim was an elderly Northwest Iowa woman.

These are the first flu-related deaths of the 2019-2020 influenza (flu) season in Iowa recorded by the Iowa Department of Public Health.

According to the IDPH, the flu activity in Iowa, this week, increased to local spread, meaning the virus is present in Iowa communities.

Iowa Department of Public Health Medical Director, Dr. Caitlin Pedati, says these deaths are an unfortunate reminder that the flu can be a serious illness.

“The flu virus does have the potential to cause severe illness and death, especially in the very young, very old, or those who have underlying health conditions. This is a great time to get the flu vaccine to prevent yourself and your loved ones from becoming sick before flu activity increases further,” said Dr. Pedati, IDPH Medical Director.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that everyone over the age of six months should get the flu vaccine.

According to the CDC, the vaccine takes up to two weeks after vaccination for the body to achieve full benefit against the flu virus.

The CDC says Influenza (flu) is a respiratory illness caused by viruses. The symptoms include fever, headache, tiredness, sore throat, cough, nasal congestion, and body aches. The time-length of the flu is typically between two to seven days.

For more information about influenza (flu) in Iowa, click here.