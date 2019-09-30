Iowa fiscal year to end with $289M budget surplus

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – The State of Iowa is set to end the fiscal year 2019 with a surplus on $289 Million in its general fund.

While the fiscal year closed June 30, the accrual period officially ends September 30, when it pays out and receives outstanding obligations.

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds says that the state’s fiscal health is a sign of the state’s economy and proper investments.

“This year, we invested in important priorities like education, Future Ready Iowa, and health care so that we can be innovative, grow our workforce, and protect vulnerable Iowans,” Reynolds said.

She also warned that the state be ready for any possible future problems.

“Going forward, we will continue to invest in Iowans’ priorities, but we also must be mindful of the economic headwinds in our agricultural economy and be prepared for whatever the future might hold. Fiscal responsibility and maintaining our state’s fiscal health will remain a top priority for my administration.”

Iowa’s 2018 fiscal year budget surplus was $127 million dollars.