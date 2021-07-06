Iowa Fireworks Company storage container catches fire in Clive

CLIVE, Iowa (WHO-TV) – Firefighters dealt with an extremely hazardous situation in Clive when a fireworks container caught fire early Tuesday morning.
According to the Clive Fire Department, emergency crews responded to the container at 9350 Hickman Road around 12:40 a.m. It is owned by Iowa Fireworks Company.
Fire officials say when crews arrived the 40-foot steel container was on fire and already showed signs of a prior explosion. The area of Hickman Road and NW 94th Street was shut down for around two hours while firefighters waited for the situation to stabilize.
Crews then applied water through air ventilation holes in the container and were able to extinguish the remaining debris.
Damage has been estimated at $10,000. The cause of the fire is still being investigated.
Multiple emergency response crews from Clive, Urbandale, and the Polk County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene.