Des Moines firework vendors say supplies are running low ahead of Fourth of July

DES MOINES, Iowa — One of the star attractions could be missing from Fourth of July celebrations this weekend – the fireworks.

Distributors nationwide are reporting there is a shortage of fireworks due to shipping delays from China. That has trickled down to some fireworks stands here in Iowa.

“We’re worried we’re going to run out before the Fourth,” says Jordan Marshall of Blazing Glory Fireworks. “We were worried even before we opened that we weren’t going to get enough fireworks. We had to go pull from a bunch of different suppliers to be able to get enough fireworks to make it to the Fourth.”

One fireworks supplier said he was able to stay ahead of this year’s shortage by ordering in bulk early following a successful 2020 season. “The national warehouses looked liked toilet paper last year during COVID,” says Jeremiah Terhark of Iowa Fireworks Company, “So last year we started stocking up early on at the end of the season for this season. We’ve been stockpiling since last year.”

If you are lucky enough to find stocked shelves at a fireworks stand, you can also expect to pay a little more. Prices have climbed as demand outpaces supply, and shipping prices have increased as well. Still, some customers say the price is worth it for the once-a-year show. If you haven’t stocked up on fireworks yet, all retailers suggest doing so now rather than later.