Iowa fire department investigated for nearly $28K in improper spending

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – Auditor of State Rob Sand released a report Tuesday on a special investigation of an Iowa fire department.

The investigation of the Postville Volunteer Fire Department (PVFD) is for the time period between January 1, 2015 and December 31, 2018. The special investigation was requested by City officials as a result of concerns regarding how the Department’s financial transactions were handled.

Sand reported the special investigation identified $27,954.40 of improper disbursements and $5,713.68 of unsupported disbursements issued from the PVFD’s bank accounts.

The $27,954.40 of improper disbursements identified includes

$299.97 of purchases from Facebook

$3,986.00 of purchases from DirecTV

$11,387.42 of purchases from Quillin’s, a local grocery store

$432.48 of purchases from John’s Hardware

$1,653.20 of payments and reimbursements to PVFD members

$10,131.13 of purchases from other vendors, and

$64.20 of bank fees.

The $5,713.68 of unsupported disbursements identified includes:

$1,960.52 of purchases from Quillin’s

$473.85 of purchases from John’s Hardware

$361.48 of payments and reimbursements to PVFD members, and

$2,917.83 of purchases from other vendors.

Sand reported a number of deposits to the PVFD’s bank accounts were collected in the name

of and for the benefit of the Department. Because funds collected for the benefit of the Department are public funds, they should have been deposited with the City.

Sand recommended financial activity and balances of the PVFD should be included in the City’s accounting records and all transactions processed through the City’s established procedures.

In addition, Sand reported it was not possible to determine if any additional improper

disbursements were made or if all collections were properly deposited during the period of the

investigation because adequate records were not available.

The report includes recommendations for the City to strengthen internal controls, such as

improvements to segregation of duties, maintaining supporting documentation for all

expenditures, and maintaining adequate financial records including ledgers, receipt books, and

bank reconciliations.

Copies of the report have been filed with the Allamakee County Sheriff’s Office, the

Division of Criminal Investigation, the Allamakee County Attorney’s Office, and the Attorney

General’s Office.

A copy of the report is available for review in the Office of Auditor of State and

on the Auditor of State’s website.

Latest Stories