HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (WHO) — The 2021 Academy Award nominations were announced on Tuesday in Hollywood and a native-Iowan will be in the running for his second Oscar.

Don Hall, a Glenwood-native and University of Iowa alumnus, was nominated for Best Animated Feature for the film ‘Raya and the Last Dragon.’ Hall shares the nomination with Carlos Lopez Estrada and Osnat Shurer. This is Hall’s second Academy Award nomination. In 2015 he won the Oscar for Best Animated Feature for the film ‘Big Hero Six’.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA – FEBRUARY 19: Don Hall attends the 87th Annual Academy Awards Oscar Week Celebrates Animated Features at Samuel Goldwyn Theater on February 19, 2015 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Valerie Macon/Getty Images)

Hall will compete against the makers of the featured films Encanto, Flee, Luca, and The Mitchells vs the Machines for the Oscar. The film The Power of the Dog scored a leading 12 nominations among all films.