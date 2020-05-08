Closings
There are currently 2 active closings. Click for more details.

Iowa felon sentenced to federal prison on gun charges

Iowa News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCAU) – A convicted felon from Harpers Ferry, Iowa was sentenced to 21 months in federal prison for illegally possessing a gun.

Mitchell Kubik, 32, of Harpers Ferry, received his sentence May 6 after pleading guilty to illegally possessing a firearm as a felon.

According to a recent press release, statements at his sentencing showed that Kubik kept a loaded gun, uncased rifle on a chair in the family room of a home he shared with three minor children.

At the time, Kubik had a prior felony conviction for forgery.

Kubik was sentenced to 21 months’ imprisonment. He must also serve a three-year term of supervised release following his prison term.

There is no parole in the federal system.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss