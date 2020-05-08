Iowa felon sentenced to federal prison on gun charges

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCAU) – A convicted felon from Harpers Ferry, Iowa was sentenced to 21 months in federal prison for illegally possessing a gun.
Mitchell Kubik, 32, of Harpers Ferry, received his sentence May 6 after pleading guilty to illegally possessing a firearm as a felon.
According to a recent press release, statements at his sentencing showed that Kubik kept a loaded gun, uncased rifle on a chair in the family room of a home he shared with three minor children.
At the time, Kubik had a prior felony conviction for forgery.
Kubik was sentenced to 21 months’ imprisonment. He must also serve a three-year term of supervised release following his prison term.
There is no parole in the federal system.
