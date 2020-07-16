Iowa felon sentenced to federal prison for possessing 5 firearms

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCAU) – An Iowa man with a felony record was sentenced to six years in federal prison for possessing five firearms.

George Raymond Bounds, 49, from Cedar Rapids, received the sentence after pleading guilty in December 2019 for one count of possession of a firearm by a felon and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon and a drug user, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

According to police records, Bounds was previously convicted of burglary, kidnapping, and aggravated assault in Arizona in 1996. Between March 2018 and February 2019, Bounds had five different firearms on four separate occasions. He repeatedly obtained firearms after officers had seized firearms from him. Testing showed his DNA was on all five firearms with two of them having their serial numbers either changed or removed.

Bounds was sentenced in United States District Court in Cedar Rapids to 80 months in federal prison where he will also serve a three-year term of supervised release after the prison term.

Bounds is currently being held in the U.S. Marshal’s custody until he can be transported to a federal prison.

Latest Stories