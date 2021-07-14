Iowa father, son found sentenced to prison for distributing meth, heroin

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCAU) — A father and son were sentenced to prison for dealing methamphetamine and heroin between 2018 and 2020 in Mason City, Iowa.

Charlton Maxwell, 60, and his son Antione Maxwell, 33, both of Mason City, were convicted of one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and heroin, according to a release from the US Attorney’s Office in the Northern District of Iowa.

Antoine Maxwell was also convicted of three counts of distribution of methamphetamine, and one count of distribution of heroin.

In addition to the conspiracy conviction, Charleton Maxwell was convicted of two counts of distribution of heroin, and one count of distribution of heroin and methamphetamine.

Officials said that evidence showed Charlton and Antione conspired to distribute large quantities of meth and heroin in Mason City between January 2018 and October 2020. They were caught distributing the drugs as part of a long-term conspiracy both parties were involved in.

Antione faces up to 70 years imprisonment for all his charges, as well as a fine that adds up to $52 million. Charlton faces 55 years imprisonment and a fine that adds up to $6 million.

The father and son were sentenced on July 9 and both remain in the custody of the United States Marshal pending sentencing.