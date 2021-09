IOWA FALLS, IOWA — An Iowa Falls man is now charged with First Degree Murder for causing the death of his six-month-old son in March.

22-year-old Nicholas Cox was charged on Tuesday in Hardin County.

Cox’s son died on March 2nd, 2021 after being found unresponsive at home. The child was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities say Cox admitted to them that he was too rough with the young child after he woke up in the middle of the night.