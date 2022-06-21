ANKENY, Iowa (WHO) – The father of an Ankeny four-year-old who died after shooting herself in the head back in May is now facing charges related to her death.

Court documents reveal 33-year-old Akeem Holmes is charged with involuntary manslaughter, making firearms available to a minor, and neglect or abandonment of a dependent person. He was booked into the Polk County Jail early Tuesday morning.

The charges stem from an incident at Holmes’ residence in the 900 block of NE 5th Street on May 16. Criminal complaints in the case said Holmes left his loaded 9mm handgun in the living room, where it was accessible to his four-year-old daughter Savannah Holmes.

According to a search warrant in the case, two men came to the home and pounded on the front door and Holmes feared there might be a confrontation. Holmes said he set the gun down near the couch before going outside to speak with the men.

While all three men were outside, they heard the gunshot.

Holmes performed CPR on his daughter until emergency crews arrived, but Savannah died from her injuries at the hospital.

Holmes is being held without bond until his initial appearance.