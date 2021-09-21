Iowa father called for help before leading high speed chase with toddler in vehicle, authorities say

HAMILTON COUNTY, IOWA — Authorities said an Iowa man called them for help early this morning while driving, then refused to stop for officers. He eventually lead police on a high speed chase topping 100 mph across three counties, all with his three year old child in the vehicle.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office says dispatchers took a call around 12:30 AM from a driver who said he was being followed. When a deputy caught up to the caller, he refused to stop. Officers tried to call the man back, but he hung up the phone.

The driver continued on to I-35 southbound, continuing to elude officers and reaching speeds over 100 mph through Story and Polk counties. The Iowa State Patrol was finally able to persuade the driver to stop at 2nd Avenue and I-35/80.

Braden Alan Johnson , 34, of Garner, Iowa was arrested. His three-year old child was found in his vehicle unharmed. Authorities learned during the chase that Garner and the child were the subject of an “attempt to locate” and a welfare check.

Johnson is being held in the Hamilton County jail. He is charged with: