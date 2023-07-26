FORT DODGE, Iowa — A man accused of drowning his newborn and hiding the body has pled guilty to lesser charges during a hearing on Wednesday.

Taylor Blaha and Brandon Thoma (WHO 13)

Brandon Thoma and his co-defendant Taylor Blaha were accused of drowning their newborn daughter in a bathtub in November 2022. According to a criminal complaint, Blaha admitted to investigators that her and Thoma had drowned their newborn out of fear of officials discovering methamphetamine in her system and that their son would be taken away because of it. Thoma also admitted to hiding the newborn’s body to investigators, a criminal complaint states. The newborn’s body has not been found.

During Wednesday’s hearing Thoma pled guilty to one count of child endangerment resulting in the death of a child and abuse of a corpse. Thoma was originally charged with first degree murder and abuse of a corpse.

According to Iowa law a charge of child endangerment resulting in death carries a maximum sentence of 50 years in prison and a charge of abuse of corpse carries a maximum sentence of 10 years.

Thoma is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 1. Blaha was charged with first degree murder, but had pled not guilty to the charge. Blaha is expected to go to trial on Sept. 12.