ROLFE, Iowa (KCAU) — Pocahontas Sheriff’s Office received a report of a farm tractor accident resulting in serious injury on Wednesday afternoon.

Leroy L. Simonson, 83, was ejected from the tractor after an attachment to the loader came apart, causing the tractor to run over the attachment, officials say.

Simonson subsequently went under one of the rear wheels, he was later pronounced deceased at the scene by Pocahontas County Medical Examiner.