Iowa faith communities call for mask mandate

(KCAU) – Iowa’s faith communities are joining forces, calling for a mask mandate.

Interfaith Alliance of Iowa rallied at the Capitol Building today, asking Gov. Kim Reynolds to issue a state-wide mask mandate.

Iowa’s COVID-19 caseload total surpasses 45,000 now, the group released a statement signed by hundreds of Iowans, also asking the governor to let school districts make their own decisions about online learning this fall.

“Because we care so deeply for the health and safety of our kids, our teachers, our school staff, and our community, Governor Reynolds, I implore you to lead us with moral clarity and integrity. Please issue a face mask mandate for our state,” said Rev. Brigit Stevens, Executive Conference Minister of the United Church of Christ.

The announcement comes as a joint study from researchers at four universities shows that Gov. Reynolds has the lowest approval rating of any governor, with just 28% of Iowans saying they approve of Reynolds’ handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a previous survey, Reynolds had a 52% approval rating back in April.

Latest Stories