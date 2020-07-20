Iowa egg producers who euthanized hens can get disposal aid

FILE – In this Oct. 21, 2015, file photo, eggs laid by cage-free chickens sit in a holder after being sorted at a farm near Waukon, Iowa. Michigan would become the fifth state to require that egg-laying hens be housed in cage-free areas under legislation approved by the state House and backed as aligning farms with where the industry is headed. The main bill is part of a broader update of the state’s animal industry law. It will soon go to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa egg producers who euthanized hens as a result of plummeting demand caused by the coronavirus will be eligible for payments to cover the cost of disposal.

The Iowa Disposal Assistance Program has been paying pork producers $40 for each market-ready hog they have been forced to euthanize as a result of supply chain disruptions.

Thousands of hogs were killed as processing plants slowed production in April and May due to coronavirus outbreaks.

On Monday, the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship said the program would be expanded to benefit egg producers who have been forced to reduce the size of their flocks.

