Iowa Economic Development Authority and IEC Board opens second round of competitive grant program

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Energy Center (IEC) Board and the Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA) announced the opening of the second round of the IEC Competitive Grant program.

It is designed to facilitate energy-related economic development in Iowa.

The program will start to accept pre-applications on February 20. They will accept submissions through iowagrants.gov until March 19.

The submissions must support projects and initiatives that are aligned with the Iowa Energy Plan and IEC’s activities.

IEC’s Grant awards will range from $10,000 to $1,000,000; however, most of them awarded will be in the $150,000 through $300,000 range.

The IEC Board will make at least one funding announcement per fiscal year.

The application process will include a pre-application and application phase.

There will be an updated Policies and Procedures Handbook and Pre-Application Guide online on February 20.

The IEC Grant program is funded by gas and electric utilities across Iowa and open to Iowa businesses, colleges, universities, and private nonprofit agencies and foundations.

It supports projects that provide a benefit to Iowa’s residential and commercial consumers.

They must aid in the implementation of at least one of the seven key focus areas of the Iowa Energy Plan:

technology-based research and development

workforce development

support for rural and underserved areas

biomass

natural gas expansion in underserved areas

electric grid modernization

alternative fuel vehicles.

For more on the Iowa Energy Plan, click here.

For more information on the grant, visit their website.