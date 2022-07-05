WEBSTER CITY, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa man is dead after the car he was driving crashed through the front window of a local home Saturday morning.

KCCI in Des Moines said the Iowa State Patrol responded to the crash east of Webster City.

The patrol said Jory Lanken, 32, of Kamrar, Iowa, ran past a stop sign, entered a ditch and went airborne before plowing through the window.

The car came to a rest in the living room. No one was home at the time.

Authorities said Lanken was trapped in the car and pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.