Iowa DPS announces new state crime database

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) — The Iowa Department of Public Safety has announced the launch of a new state crime database called I-CRIME.

I-CRIME updates Iowa’s incident-based Uniform Crime Reporting system, which serves as a central storage base for crime and arrest data across all of Iowa law enforcement, officials said in a release.

Incident-based data includes details on criminal offenses, relationships between victims and offenders, arrestees, and property involved in crimes. Iowa has reported this data since the early 1990s.

I-CRIME will allow Iowa law enforcement to submit crime data that will assist the FBI and similar agencies identify crime trends, the organization.

“I-CRIME is a significant advancement for our program, and will benefit the law enforcement community, the general public, media, researchers, student stakeholders,” said Uniform Crime Reporting Program Manager Tracy Loynachan. “While I-CRIME will allow the Iowa UPC program to collect and publish better quality data, the contributions of law enforcement agencies make the program a success, and we are grateful for our continued partnership with agencies across the state.”

The I-CRIME project was made possible through a grant provided by the Bureau of Justice Statistics-funded Nation Crime Statistics Exchange.