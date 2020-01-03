Iowa DPH says the flu is widespread in the state

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – If you don’t already have the flu, protect yourself.

The Iowa Department of Health is saying the flu is now considered to be ‘widespread’ in the state.

State medical director said the number of cases in the state has steadily increased over the past few weeks and is expected to keep growing.

So far this year, six Iowans have died from the disease.

Iowa physicians are reporting more cases of Influenza-B right now, odd since Influenza-A is the strain that usually strikes early in the season.

Doctors say it is not too late to get a flu shot something that is recommended for anyone ages six months or older.

