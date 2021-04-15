Iowa DOT’s upgraded app ready to guide drivers through construction season

IOWA — Around $1 billion will be spent on road construction projects in the state of Iowa in the coming year. Many of those projects have already begun – and are already affecting your commute.

The Iowa Department of Transportation says it is ‘beefing up’ its ‘Iowa 511’ app to keep travelers better informed this construction season.

By clicking on ‘Event Details’ on the map, “you’ll get what the impact of traffic is and then the length of the work and if there are any detours,” says Sinclair Stolle with the Iowa DOT

The ‘Iowa 511’ app will help you navigate around major projects on state and federal roads – but it won’t help with local projects.



Most cities in central Iowa maintain a construction road map on their websites – similar to the Iowa DOT – that list construction projects, length and detours.