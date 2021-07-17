Iowa DOT warns public of scam text messages

ANKENY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Iowa Department of Transportation (DOT) is warning the public about recent text messages being sent out asking for Iowans to confirm information related to their driver’s license or driving record.

According to the Iowa DOT, the department’s Driver’s License and Identification Services Bureau is aware of scam text messages pretending to be the bureau, asking for the recipient of the text to confirm an appointment not containing links.

The DOT said some mobile devices may have what looks like a link because it sees the confirmation number as a phone number. A person’s device may also attempt to add a link to create an appointment on your calendar.

If someone scheduled an appointment with us online, they’ll receive a text message. You do not need to do anything with this text message. It is simply a confirmation of your appointment.

If someone receive a text message that appears to be from the Iowa DOT asking to click a link to confirm or verify information regarding someone’s driver’s license or driving record, do not click the link and delete the text message.