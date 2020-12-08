Iowa DOT to continue removing vegetation on Sioux City bypass

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Dead trees and vegetation will be removed along a bypass in Sioux City on Wednesday.

around the Morningside Avenue and Sunnybrook Drive along the U.S. 20 and U.S. 75 bypass, workers will resume removing dead and undesirable trees and vegetation which is estimated to take two days. The shoulder area of the roadway will be closed.

The Iowa DOT wants to remind drivers to drive with caution and follow traffic laws and signs, and traffic fines double in work zones.

Visit the DOT’s 5111 website for the latest traffic information.