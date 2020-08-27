Iowa DOT to continue appointment-only model

AMES, Iowa (KCAU) – If Iowans are looking to renew their licenses at their local DOT driver’s license service center, they’ll have to make an appointment first.

According to a release from the Iowa Department of Transportation (DOT), walk-ins are no longer allowed when doing business with a driver’s license service center.

Iowa DOT has implemented an appointment-only model since March to keep social distancing measures during the pandemic, but are now sticking with the change.

“We needed a way to continue to serve customers, but also do so safely. By asking customers to schedule appointments, we were able to control the number of people in a service center at a given time and ensure adequate social distancing was in place,” said Melissa Gillett, Iowa DOT Motor Vehicle Division director.

Gillett said that the new rule has been met with positive feedback.

“We’ve received an overwhelmingly positive response from our customers who are able to get in and out in a matter of minutes. In addition, our employees have reported positive changes in their work environment such as more pleasant customer interactions and reduced stress,” said Gillett.

More information can be found on the Iowa DOT website to find location information and learn more about scheduling appointments.

