Iowa DOT services available by appointment to limit virus spread

ANKENY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Department of Transportation (DOT) announced all services available at driver and identification service centers will be available by appointment effective Tuesday, March 17.

The IOWA DOT said the transition was made to in an efforts to limit community spread of COVID-19 by reducing the number of people waiting in service centers.

Customers may be asked to wait in their vehicles or come back at another time if service areas become crowded, the Iowa DOT said.

The Iowa DOT said all customers entering a DOT service center will be asked a series of questions to evaluate their risk of exposure to COVID-19 and exposure to others being served. If it is determined that there may be a heightened risk for the customer to be served, they will be asked to delay services to a later date.

In addition to efforts to increase social distancing, the Iowa DOT has increased the frequency of cleaning and disinfection of our facilities, particularly in high touch areas.

Appointments are currently available for Iowa DOT operated facilities only and can be made online or by calling 515-244-8725.

Customers wishing to receive services at a county-operated facility should contact that facility for any considerations related to COVID-19. You can find contact information regarding individual facilities here.