Iowa DOT requesting public input for U.S. 20 bridge project impacting two trails in Fort Dodge

AMES, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Department of Transportation (DOT) is proposing to replace the bridge along Business U.S. 20 over the Des Moines River in Fort Dodge.

According to the release, the Iowa DOT is proposing to temporarily close a portion of the trail along the west side of Business U.S. 20 over the Des Moines River, as well as a portion of the trail under the Business U.S. 20 bridge along the north side of the Des Moines River in order to help with the project.

The proposed bridge replacement project will reconstruct the current trail along Business U.S. 20 over the Des Moines River. This will result in the existing trail and bridge to be closed and removed while a new trail and bridge will be constructed.

During construction of the project, the trail that runs underneath the bridge, along the north side of the Des Moines River, will also be closed throughout the construction period which will cause some disruptions to traffic on the trails. The project will take one construction season to complete.

The Iowa DOT is inviting the public to review the impacts of the proposed bridge replacement project on the protected activities, features, and attributes of the trails by doing any of the following;

Visiting https://www.news.iowadot.gov/pim.

Mailing a request for information to: Emily Geralds, Location and Environment Bureau, Iowa Department of Transportation, 800 Lincoln Way, Ames, Iowa 50010.

Calling (515) 239-1999 to request information.

Sending an email request for information to: emily.geralds@iowadot.us

The public comment period ends October 27. Comments may be submitted through the online comment form here.