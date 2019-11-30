Iowa DOT receives grant to replace improve bus systems

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Iowa has been awarded millions in grant money to help improve the safety and reliability of bus systems.

U.S. Secretary of Transportation, Elaine Chao, announced that the Iowa Department of Transportation will get $9.4 million to help replace rural buses. The DOT estimates more than half of buses state-wide need to be replaced.

Des Moines Area Rapid Transit Agency will also be receiving over 17 million to help replace a maintenance facility.

The funds are a part of a $423 million nationwide grant through the Federal Transit Administration.

