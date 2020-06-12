Iowa DOT closes two garages after exposure to infected worker

JEFFERSON, Iowa (AP) — The Iowa Department of Transportation (DOT) has temporarily closed two maintenance garages after an employee tested positive for the coronavirus after having contact with two dozen colleagues.

DOT Spokeswoman Andrea Henry says the garages in Jefferson and Boone were closed Wednesday after all 24 employees who work at them were ordered to self-isolate for 14 days.

Crews in both garages were working together on projects and had exposure to an infected employee.

Their work will be picked up by other crews in the area during the closures.

