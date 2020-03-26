Closings
Iowa DOH confirms 34 new virus cases, state total now 179

by: KCAU Staff

IOWA (KCAU) – The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced 34 additional positive cases COVID-19 in Iowa Thursday.

Health Officials said the new total for the state is 179 positive cases. There have been a total of 2,975 negative tests to date, which includes testing reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs. 

The new cases were found in the following countines.

  • Appanoose County, 1 elderly adult (81+)
  • Black Hawk County, 1 middle-age adult (18-40 years)
  • Cedar County, 1 middle-age (18-40 years), 1 older (61-80 years), 1 elderly (81+)
  • Clayton County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
  • Des Moines County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
  • Jasper County, 1 elderly (81+)
  • Johnson County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 4 middle-aged adults (41-60 years), 1 older (61-80 years)
  • Linn County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 3 middle-aged adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)
  • Mahaska County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)
  • Monona County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)
  • Page County, 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years)
  • Polk County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 2 middle-aged (41-60 years), 1 older (61-80 years)
  • Pottawattamie County, 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years)
  • Scott County, 1 elderly, 3 middle-aged (41-60 years)
  • Sioux County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)
  • Washington County, 2 older adults (61-80 years)

