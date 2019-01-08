Iowa doctor moves mountains for patients

IOWA CITY, Iowa - Not everyone has the courage or strength to hike Mount Kilimanjaro, but an Iowa doctor is taking it one step further.

If you've been to Mercy Hospital in Iowa City in the past 13 years, you may have crossed paths with Doctor Lori Beireis.

She's an internal medicine physician whose practice extends far beyond eastern Iowa, going thousands of feet into the air.

For the past few years, Beireis has been traveling the globe, trekking up mountains as a volunteer to help climbers as they pursue the highest parts of the globe.

"It's getting the chance to do the experience that I love to do and pair that with wilderness medicine," said Beireis. "It was a great opportunity."

She has been to Africa on top of Kilimonjaro and Nepal climbing Mount Everest and many more in between. The views are breathtaking but the danger is too.

"It's pretty amazing to see how sick someone can get so quickly," said Beireis.

Beieries is often treating something she calls mountain sickness. It happens when a person is exposed to the reduced air pressure and lower oxygen of high elevations. On the peaks of the world's tallest mountains, it can be deadly.

"Fluid fills up in the lungs. The beneficial treatment is getting those people down as fast as quick as possible," said Beireis. "There's some medications that can help stabilize things but the main goal is to get them down and get them safely."

Besides mountains, Beieries has taken volunteer work to Haiti, too. She's lent her expertise to a clinic for people who can't afford medical care. Beireis said the struggles of her patients were eye-opening.

"He couldn't afford to be treated with insulin, he didn't have a refrigerator to keep his insulin cold even if he could get it," said Beireis. "There just wasn't any reliable refrigeration was over an hour and a half away."

Beiries has been from the hovels of Haiti to the highest places imaginable. She's an Iowa doctor with a mountain of memories.