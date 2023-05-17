ADEL, Iowa – The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is warning people about a portion of the North Raccoon River to avoid because of a wastewater release.

The DNR said people who are recreating on the river should avoid the area immediately below the Adel Wastewater Treatment Facility, on the southeast side of town. A problem with a valve caused a release of partially treated waste on Monday and a pool of the waste has collected in the area.

The valve has been repaired but the DNR said liquids with suspended solids have pooled adjacent to the river at the facility. The waste did go through ultraviolet disinfection treatment before making its way into the river, but as a precaution, the DNR is advising anyone using the river to avoid the area until the waste dissipates.