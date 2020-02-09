Iowa DNR to host town hall-style meetings to recap hunting season, discuss possible rule changes

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is hosting a series of town hall-styles meetings.

The meetings will provide updates on recently completed hunting seasons, discuss possible changes to hunting rules and regulations, and address the other topics as requested.

The Iowa DNR’s meeting for Sioux City will be at the Dorothy Peacut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road on February 19 at 7 p.m.

“We want people to come out, listen to the hunting seasons reviews, ask questions and hear directly from our staff,” said Todd Bishop, chief of the Iowa DNR’s Wildlife Bureau. “Part of the meeting will be devoted to discussing potential rule changes and collecting feedback as we work through the rules process.”

All of the town hall-style meetings are open to the public. Here is the full list of the meetings across Iowa:

Sioux City, Feb. 19, 7 p.m., Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road

Chariton, Feb. 20, 7 p.m., Pin Oak Lodge, 45996 Hwy. 14

Council Bluffs Feb. 25, 7 p.m., Fish and Game Club, 531 Commanche Street

Okoboji, Feb. 25, 6:30 p.m., Dickinson County Nature Center, 22785 Nature Center Road

Burlington, Feb. 26, 7 p.m., Starr’s Cave Nature Center, 11627 Starr’s Cave Road

Iowa City, Feb. 26, 7 p.m., Johnson County ISU extension building, 3109 Old Highway 218 South (search “Johnson County Fairgrounds”)

Algona, Feb. 27, 7 p.m., Water’s Edge Nature Center, 1010 250th Street

Bloomfield, Feb. 27, 7 p.m., Pioneer Ridge Nature Center, 1339 Hwy. 63

Creston, Feb. 27, 7 p.m., Multi-Purpose Room adjacent to the YMCA, Southwestern Community College, 1201 West Townline Street

Decorah, Feb. 27, 7 p.m., Decorah City Hall, 400 Clairborne Drive

Dubuque, Feb. 27, 7 p.m., Swiss Valley Nature Center, 13606 Swiss Valley Road, Peosta

Jefferson, Feb. 27, 7 p.m., The Jefferson Depot, 509 East Lincoln Way

Ventura, Feb. 27, 7 p.m., Clear Lake Wildlife Unit headquarters, 15326 Balsam Ave.

Waverly, Feb. 27, 7 p.m., Waverly Public Library, 1500 W Bremer Ave.

Des Moines, March 3, 7 p.m., Izaak Walton League, 4343 George Flagg Parkway

DeWitt, March 5, 7 p.m., DeWitt Community Center, 512 10th Street

Sac City, March 5, 7 p.m., Sac County Conservation Center at Hagge Park, 2970 280th Street

Toledo, March 5, 7 p.m., Tama CCB Nature Center at Otter Creek Lake Park, 2283 Park Road

The comments that will be collected from the meetings will be considered along with the related comments received by the DNR prior to proposing any changes to the hunting rules and regulations.

Proposed rules will then be presented to the Natural Resources Commission during a regular public meeting for consideration and additional public comment.

These meetings are replacing the one-night listening session that is held in late winter over the last 15 years.