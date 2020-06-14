Iowa DNR to conduct acoustic monitoring survey for Iowa’s bats, looking for volunteers to help

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) needs volunteers to help conduct an acoustic monitoring survey for Iowa’s nine bat species.

The survey monitors bat occurrence in key areas around the state.

The survey began in response to declining bat populations from White Nose Syndrom, among other challenges. This survey uses acoustic recording equipment mounted on top of a car to detect bats along specific routes.

Over the last seven years, data has been collected on some of these standardized survey routes. Some new routes are being added as well as some stationary sites where equipment is left out for several nights in a row.

Volunteers will be responsible for conducting the driving survey and placing and retrieving stationary equipment. Volunteers will need a vehicle and a partner to run the drive survey and be available for at least two nights during a specified two week period in July.

The driving survey will begin 30 minutes after sunset and will take roughly two and a half hours to complete.

The DNR would like to remind volunteers that they will need to be in a car with a survey partner for at least five hours across both surveys, so in light of COVID-19, be sure that both you and your partner are comfortable being around one another in close proximity. They would also like volunteers to be aware of the risk it may involve if you or your partner are not careful given this takes place during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Stationary equipment should be put out before the first drive survey and left out until the second drive survey has been completed, which will require a minimum of four nights.

The total time commitment, including the virtual training, the two surveys, placing and retrieving stationary equipment, and picking up and dropping off the equipment will take roughly 12 hours.

For more details, as well as a volunteer interest form that can be electronically filled out or a pdf which available for download can be found by clicking here.