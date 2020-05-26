Iowa DNR sees increase in hunting, fishing licenses

DES MOINES, Iowa – While camping may be a Memorial Day tradition for many people, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources has seen increases in other outdoor activities as well.

State records show more Iowans have purchased hunting and fishing licenses compared to previous years.

From December 2019 to May 2020, nearly 70% more hunting licenses were sold compared to just a year ago. In the same time.there were 55% more fishing licenses compared to last year as well.

Officials with the DNR said the increase is likely due to the pandemic, and the fact that most outdoor activities are still allowed during restrictions.

The increase bucks the 10-year decline in hunting and fishing license sales seen in Iowa.