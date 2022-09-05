Iowa (WHBF) — The Iowa Department of Natural Resources seeks informal comment on proposed rule revisions to the Beverage Container Control Rules in Iowa’s Administrative Code, a news release says.

The proposed “Bottle Bill” rule revisions aim to:

Implement changes made to Iowa Code due to the passage of Senate File 2378

Provide clarifications

Remove outdated provisions

As part of the rule-making process, the DNR seeks informal comment on the proposed rule revisions until Sept. 21. Written comments or questions regarding the proposed rule revisions should be submitted here. Comments should be made to specific portions of the rules.

Following this informal comment period, the DNR will review all comments and prepare a proposed draft rule for Gov. Kim Reynolds. If the proposed rules receive pre-clearance approval, the formal rulemaking process will begin. The formal rule-making process includes a Notice of Intended Action and a public comment period, with approvals from the Environmental Protection Commission and the Administrative Rules Review Committee.

It is the DNR’s intention for this rule to be completed and final by Jan. 1, 2023, when most statutory revisions become effective, the release says.

Changes in the bill would allow most grocery stores and retailers to opt out of accepting bottles and cans and returning a deposit.