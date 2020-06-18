Iowa DNR says to keep away from bear spotted near Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa – The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is warning people to stay away from the black bear that’s been seen roaming around eastern Iowa as some people try to catch a glimpse of the wild animal.

More than 100 people gathered on Highway 130 outside Davenport to see the bear last night.

The DNR said people need to leave it alone and will start citing people who get close to it. The bear’s life may depend on people staying away.

“I want people to know that look, this is still a wild animal. Any animal can become aggressive whether it’s a raccoon, a skunk, a dog, or you know a bear can become aggressive if they feel threatened or cornered,” said Jeff Harrison of the DNR.

Harrison says if the bear gets too aggressive, it may have to be put down, something he doesn’t want to see happen.

He hopes the bear will make it’s way North on its own. If it doesn’t, he adds the DNR may have to tranquilize it and drive it to a state forest in northeast Iowa.