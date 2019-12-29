Closings
Iowa DNR reminds residents to renew registrations, permits for snowmobiles and off-highway vehicles

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is reminding Iowa residents who own snowmobiles and off-highway vehicles to renew registrations before January 1.

The DNR stated that registrations purchased in 2019 expire December 31 and any machine operating with a “19” decal will be invalid for trails, public ice and off-highway vehicle parks.

Registrations renewed after January 1 will have a $5 late fee added to the registration cost.

Also, all resident and nonresident snowmobiles and nonresident off-highway vehicle permits expire on December 31. Permits are issued for a calendar year and there is no late fee for purchases after January 1.

User permits are required for resident and nonresident snowmobiles to be used on public land or ice. Users operating nonresident off-highway vehicles that are registered in their home state are required to display a user permit.

Iowa residents do not need a user permit for operating an off-highway vehicle.

