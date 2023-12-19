DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) — Can your concrete stand up to the weather?

When planning to pour concrete the DNR recommends looking at the long-term forecasts and suspending concrete pouring for the season once cold weather hits.

“Concrete contains water and must not be allowed to freeze in the first seven days,” Iowa Department of Natural Resources’ senior AFO engineer, Paul Petitti. “If properly cured, the concrete will reach about 70 percent of its design strength in the first week. And, about 90 percent of its design strength in 28 days.”

The DNR recommends following these practices once the temperatures drops below freezing:

Use insulating blankets to keep ground from freezing before you pour a floor slab and to cover the floor slab after pouring. Leave blankets on for seven days.

Use insulating blankets to keep freshly poured walls from freezing. Leave blankets and forms on for three days. If temperatures remain below freezing, replace blankets and leave in place for four more days.

If cold weather arrives after properly pouring slabs and walls and the pit’s been backfilled, put a few feet of water into the deep pit to prevent frost heave.

Things to be aware of:

mixing hot water in the concrete mix can help, but it is not a substitute for blankets

An accelerator admixture in the concrete (calcium chloride) may also help, but it is not a substitute for blankets.

Plastic drain tile becomes very brittle in cold weather, so there is an increased chance of breaking during construction activities such as backfilling.

Petitti also adds that contractors must call and notify the regional DNR field office before pouring slabs.