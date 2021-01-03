Iowa DNR plants more than 100,000 trees in 2020

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) planted more than 100,000 trees in 2020.

According to a press release, the DNR had a goal to plant 100,000 trees on public land in 2020 to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the National Associated of State Foresters and 100th anniversary of Iowa state parks.

The State Forest Nursery supplied native Iowa trees and planted them in Iowa’s four state forests, wildlife management areas, and 23 state parks.

The National Association of State Foresters (NASF) is a non-profit organization representing directors of forestry agencies in the states, U.S. territories, and the District of Columbia. The NASF participated in the 2020 Centennial Challenge to plant millions of trees across the nation.