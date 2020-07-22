Iowa DNR pheasant population survey begins August 1

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will begin its annual roadside pheasant survey on August 1.

Iowa DNR staff will be traveling assigned routes statewide on gravel roads where hen pheasants move their broods to the edges of gravel roads to dry off the morning dew before they start feeding.

“Conditions for the survey are important as the accuracy of the counts depend on the dew conditions when the routes are run,” Iowa DNR Upland Wildlife Research Biologist Todd Bogenschutz said.

Bogenschutz added that the results will be interesting to see due to Iowa’s mild winter and dry spring seasons. A mild winter would mean more hen survival and a dry spring would mean better nesting success.

The survey will end on August 15 with results being posted on their website in early September. Iowa’s pheasant season begins Oct. 31.

Latest Stories